COLUMN: Chris Banchero assures he'll be ready to go in PBA Finals

CHICAGO - With the glow of a thousand firecrackers, Chris Banchero lit the Meralco bench with passion and enthusiasm that helped the Bolts rally to a 94-81, series-clinching victory over Magnolia last Friday.

Wearing a white hot bandana, CB made the Karate Kid look wimpy as he roared, flexed his pecs, and high-fived his teammates who overcame an 11-point deficit to snatch Game 5 and book a ticket to the Governor's Cup Finals.

The best part?

Well, CB wasn't even playing, no thanks to a rib injury that tormented him with sharp, stabbing pains each time he took a breath while warming up moments before Game 5.

Chris Banchero was raring to go in Game Five.



As much as he was willing to lay everything on the line and deal with the agony, discretion prevailed over valor and he was ruled out.

Forget the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) race. Banchero is the unanimous Teammate of the Year awardee for his selfless, courageous act of putting his own ego and his interests behind his team's.

How hard was that to pull off?

"It was easy," CB told me in a telephone interview yesterday, hours after the dust of a brutal and contentious battle with the Hotshots had settled.

"I wanted to play but if it wasn't in the cards, I had the best seat in the house. I loved watching my teammates step up on a big stage. After being in the league this long you just want to win. Play zero or 30 minutes, you just want to be part of something special."

SPECIAL IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT, LIKE CALLING MISS UNIVERSE PRETTY.

Try amazing, right Chris?

"I feel so blessed and lucky. To be in Phoenix just months ago and then walk into the Finals, there are no words," said the 33-year old Fil-Italian whose boyish good looks may land him an acting career after his career in play calling days are done.

This isn't Banchero's first rodeo. He reminded me of previous trips to the championship round as an Alaska Ace that ended "running into June Mar Fajardo, the MVP."

I can't imagine the horror. Titanic versus iceberg comes to mind.

Although Fajardo isn't in the picture this time, the view is just as dangerous.

There's Justin Browlee, L.A. Tenorio, Scottie Thompson and a plethora of rough riders clad in Barangay Ginebra jerseys.

"They're loaded, well-coached, well-rested, and well prepared. Ginebra will be very tough to beat," he confessed.

By the same token, CB isn't about to back down. not now, not after all the Bolts have been through including a three-game slide that tested their resolve late in the elimination round.

"I like our chances," said the 6-foot-1, 175-pound point guard.

INDEED, GINEBRA IS THE CLEAR FAVORITE ON THE STRENGTH OF BROWNLEE, THEIR BIGS, TENORIO'S HEROICS AND THE IMMINENT THREAT THAT IS THOMPSON.

But Meralco will be a worthy adversary because Black won't be out-coached and import Tony Bishop won't be outworked while Banchero, Cliff Hodge, Chris Newsome, Aaron Black, Bong Quinto, Allein Maliksi and Raymond Almazan won't fold in the crucible of that Ginebra mystique.

Here's my fearless forecast.

We will witness one hell of a title showdown that will burnish the popularity of the PBA.

Everybody wins.

READY TO GO. During the course of our long conversation, CB revealed that he had been playing hurt for a month but was already 90 percent healed when he met an inadvertent but angry shoulder from Calvin Abueva in Game 1 of the semifinals.

But he is ready to go in Game 1 of the Finals.

It's his best chance yet to grab a chip and he wouldn't miss it for the world.

May the Bolts be with you.

