Chris Banchero a gametime decision for Game One, says Black

CHRIS Banchero remains a gametime decision for Game One of the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup against Barangay Ginebra.

Meralco coach Norman Black said Banchero is still feeling the effects of an injury to his upper body which he suffered during Game Four of the semifinals against Magnolia, two days before the start of the finals between Ginebra and Meralco.

“Chris Banchero did not practice today and we will see what will happen tomorrow whether he will be able to go or not,” said Black during Monday’s finals press conference at the Novotel. “I guess he is really a gametime decision.”

Banchero hasn’t played in the finals since 2018 when he was still playing for Alaska, when the Aces lost to Magnolia in the championship series of the Governors’ Cup.

Acquired mid-conference via free agency, Banchero has become a vital cog for Meralco in its road to the finals. He is averaging 11.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists for the Bolts.

Black is hopeful that Banchero will be physically able to play for Meralco in its fourth face-off with Ginebra.

“I’m really leaving it up to him at this point because he knows his body better than anyone. But hopefully, he will be available in the series,” said Black.

