Chot says TnT will happily settle for Munzon or Malonzo if Williams is taken

TnT Tropang Giga appears ready if and when teams selecting ahead of them in Sunday’s PBA draft would play the spoiler's role.

TnT coach Chot Reyes admitted guard Mickey Williams is indeed on the team’s radar as the possible choice with the No. 4 pick which it acquired in a three-team trade that involved sister team NLEX and Blackwater.

But at the same time, Reyes said he can definitely settle for a Joshua Munzon or a Jamie Malonzo since both players could come in right away and take the place vacated by the on-leave Ray Parks Jr.

“Ang kapuwesto talaga ni Ray si (Joshua) Munzon as a wingman. Kasi si Williams guwardiya, and hopefully a (Jamie) Malonzo),” said the returning champion coach.

“So sabi nga nila, you can never can tell,” he said with a smile. “Ika nga baka suwertihin kami. So if the opportunity comes to us, then we are going to draft who we feel is going to be the best talent.”

Reyes’ statement comes in light of rumors that Terrafirma and NorthPort are contemplating on turning the draft around by foregoing the players they’re expected to pick with the first two selections of the draft.

The Dyip are widely believed to be going for for Munzon as the No. 1 overall pick and Malonzo is the consensus choice at No. 2 for the Batang Pier.

But hours before the draft proceedings, there were talks both teams are likewise interested in the 29-year-old Williams.

Reyes said the Tropang Giga will definitely go with whoever between Munzon and Malonzo will be available to them should Williams be picked ahead of their turn.

“If you’re looking doon talaga sa kapuwesto ni Ray, then as wingman those two guys na unang sinabi ko ang talagang kapuwesto niya,” said the TnT mentor.

The pre-draft psywar is definitely on.