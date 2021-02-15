TNT coach Chot Reyes says competition in PBA tougher than ever

CHOT Reyes is tempering expectations about TNT’s title chances in his return as head coach of the Tropang Giga.

Reyes is back as head coach of the flagship franchise of the MVP Group after a nine- year gap, a move that many see as an upgrade in the Tropang Giga's bid to reclaim their glory years in the PBA.

But Reyes made it clear that winning a championship will remain a daunting task even with him at the helm.

“It’s not going to be easy,” said Reyes in an interview with The Game. “I know a lot of fans are saying a lot of good things and I really thank the Talk ‘N Text fans, the Giga fans a lot for all the kind words that they’ve been saying. But this is not going to be a walk in the park. This is not going to be an instant thing.”

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Reyes said TNT still has work to do in its preparation for the 2021 season as other teams have also beefed up their rosters during the offseason.

“I just want to make sure that we manage expectations because the competition, as we all know, is very, very tough. Everyone is getting better so simply changing the coach is not a magic formula. It’s not automatic. We really, really have to work like we’ve never worked before,” said Reyes.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Under Reyes, TNT won four championships including two in 2011 when the ballclub came close to winning a grand slam.

He then moved on to Gilas Pilipinas and in 2014, he led the national squad to its first appearance in the World Cup since 1978.

TNT has not won a championship since the 2015 Commissioner's Cup. The Tropang Giga made finals twice under consultant Mark Dickel but couldn’t go all the way, losing to Barangay Ginebra in the PBA bubble finals.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Reyes is embracing the pressure that comes with the job.

“Everytime you get accept a coaching job, there is always pressure. That’s why they call it a hot seat. But as coaches, we are kinda used to it if it's even possible," he said. But certainly, more so if you accept a high-profile job just like TNT, there are very high expectations. But there is no pressure than is greater than the pressure I put on myself."