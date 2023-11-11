Chot says wait and see for TNT after serving Mikey a letter of termination

ANTIPOLO – TNT senior consultant Chot Reyes said the team has no plans yet about Mikey Williams as the two camps move on the verge of a messy break-up.

Reyes confirmed that the team has sent a letter of termination to Williams, who remains in the United States and has not come back to TNT for the 48th PBA season that is now underway.

Reyes said that, as of now, the team has not thought about their next move about Williams, including the possibility of trading him to interested parties.

“Wala. But we still hold his rights,” said Reyes after TNT’s game against Converge in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Asked on whether there is a plan to trade him, Reyes said: “Right now, wala. We are just keeping it there. And then, we will see what happens.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Reyes said Williams hasn’t returned to the country since the conclusion of last season, and has shown a lack of interest in going back to the team.

“Since umalis siya, hindi na siya bumalik. He never came back. That’s the problem,” said Reyes.

When asked if Williams still plans to return to Manila, Reyes said: “You have to ask him. I don’t think so.”

Chot says no contact with Mikey

Reyes, who has also taken the role of acting team manager with Jojo Lastimosa serving as the team’s head coach, said even he has not spoken to Williams since last season.

“Ang nakakausap niya si Jojo previously. The last time, ako pero before pa,” said Reyes.

During his stint with TNT, Williams won two championships, both of which he won a Finals MVP. He was also the Rookie of the Year in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph