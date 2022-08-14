Chot Reyes on TNT or PH team dilemma: ‘Gilas is the priority’

CHOT Reyes emphasized national interest remain paramount.

Asked whether he’ll still coach Gilas Pilipinas in the coming FIBA World Cup qualifiers now that TNT has formalized its entry to the PBA Philippine Cup Finals, Reyes said the national team is definitely of utmost importance.

“Gilas Pilipinas is the priority,” Reyes curtly said after the Tropang Giga wrapped up their best-of-seven semis series against Magnolia Hotshots, 87-74, on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The fourth window of the World Cup qualifiers will see Gilas play on August 25 in Beirut against Lebanon and again on the 29th when Gilas hosts Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia Arena.

But the playdates will run smack into the all-Filipino title series, which tentatively starts on Sunday.

On how the 59-year-old champion coach will divide his time and attention handling the Tropang Giga and the national team remains to be seen.

Gilas Pilipinas officially starts its training for the qualifiers on Monday behind closed-door at the Moro Lorenzon gym.

