TNT coach Chot refuses to dwell on refs' calls in Game 2 loss

TNT coach Chot Reyes refused to dwell on the controversial calls that marred Game Two of the Tropang GIGA's semifinal series against longtime rival San Miguel on Wednesday in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup playoffs.

Reyes was seen approaching the officials' table, shortly after Marcio Lassiter beat the final buzzer with a putback to seal the Beermen's 98-96 win over the Tropang GIGA and level the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Asked about it later, the former Gilas Pilipinas coach admitted his approach had something to do with the referees' calls, which had fans from both sides in an uproar on social media after the thrilling finish.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

One bone of contention was the foul called on TNT's RR Pogoy on Lassiter in the closing seconds as the Beermen tried to sustain the momentum of a fiery second-half comeback.

'We need to be better'

Reyes, however, refuses to be drawn into the debate over the calls. Instead he pointed to a number of 'mistakes' in the end that he said cost the top-seeded Tropang GIGA a win - and a 2-0 lead in the series.

"I refuse to comment on the officiating as we made a lot of mistakes ourselves in the homestretch. We just need to be better next time," Reyes said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Reyes said the fiery comeback from a 19-point second-half deficit is validation that the Beermen are the best team on paper in the league, never mind their No. 4 seeding entering the playoffs.

Continue reading below ↓

"This is the most talented, deepest team in the league," said Reyes of the Beermen. "We need to find ways to constantly compete against them."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.