Chot Reyes has faith in TNT holdovers in Ray Parks absence

TNT coach Chot Reyes is confident the Tropang Giga will be able to adjust with the absence of Bobby Ray Parks in the coming season.

Reyes is set to return to the sidelines at TNT this coming season, but he will be coaching without one of the top players from last season in Parks, who on Saturday announced that he will not be playing this season due to “personal reasons.”

Parks’ one-year deal expired following the 2020 season, and, apparently, negotiations between him and TNT for a contract extension bogged down.

The returning TNT coach admitted Parks’ absence will have a big effect to their title hopes, although he expressed confidence that other players will be able to pick up the slack.

Reyes, however, said the most important thing right now is that for Parks to be able to resolve the problems.

“First of all, we wish nothing but the best for Ray and that he finds resolution to his personal problems,” Reyes said. “Obviously, losing him will be a big blow to TNT as he was an integral part of our plans moving forward.”

“But if there’s one thing our current reality has taught us is the ability to pivot, re-strategize, and bounce forward,” he added.

In recent weeks, TNT has been shoring up its roster that came from a finals appearance last season against Barangay Ginebra in which the Tropang GIGA lost, signing up Glenn Khobuntin, Dave Marcelo, and Ping Exciminiano in the free agent market.

Kelly Williams also came out of retirement recently to re-join the holdovers Jayson Castro, RR Pogoy, Poy Erram, and Troy Rosario.

Reyes sees his other players stepping up to the challenge in their bid to become title contenders for this coming season.

“This is a big setback for us. But I have faith in the players in our team. We will find a way,” Reyes said.

