COACH Chot Reyes says Troy Rosario feels no pressure to meet others’ expectations after being labeled as heir to retired TNT player Ranidel de Ocampo.

The returning PBA coach revealed on Sunday that he urged his Rosario to focus on his own game and tune out outside pressure.

“Simple lang. I just told Troy in our team building, preseason training camp, sinabi ko kay Troy, ‘I don’t want you to be the next Ranidel De Ocampo. I want you to be the first Troy Rosario. Show me who Troy Rosario is.’”

Rosario continued his solid play for TNT early in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, with the Tropang Giga improving to 3-0 with an 84-80 victory over Phoenix Super LPG to stay unbeaten in three outings.

Troy Rosario

PHOTO: PBA Images

He is averaging a double-double, with 14.0 points and 10.7 rebounds through three games for the Tropang Giga.

In his first game, Rosario had 14 points and 10 rebounds in the win against Terrafirma. And even after his team had to take a two-week break due to health and safety protocols of the league, Rosario continued his consistent play in their return against Rain or Shine with a 13-point, 14-rebound effort.

He fell short of a double-double with 15 and eight against Phoenix, but it was still a huge performance, even hitting his first three-pointer of the season after six attempts.

“I think that took a lot of weight off his shoulders. Sabi ko maglaro ka lang. I don’t want you to be Ranidel. I need you to be Troy. I need the best Troy Rosario,” said Reyes.

