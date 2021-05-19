LOOK: Chot Reyes finally holds first practice in TnT comeback

CHOT Reyes finally had his first practice with TnT Tropang Giga after deciding to make a PBA coaching comeback in February.

The team uploaded a 14-second video in its Twitter account on Wednesday night showing the team in shooting practice at the Ilocos Centennial Arena.

It also zoomed in on Reyes, who had both arms raised signaling the victory sign.

This marked the first official practice of Reyes with the Tropang Giga since accepting the coaching job three months ago following the departure of active consultant Mark Dickel.

Reyes steered the flagship team of the Manny V. Pangilinan group to four championships from 2009 to 2012 until leaving the team in 2013 to concentrate on his job as Gilas Pilipinas head coach.

“We practiced right away when we arrived,” said team manager Gabby Cui from Laoag.

TnT will stay in Ilocos Norte until May 31 as part of its bubble training camp in preparation for the 46th season of the league.

“We thank Gov. Matthew Manotoc and the Ilocos Norte LGU for hosting us here,” added Cui.

TnT is the second PBA team to finally start scrimmages after Meralco.

The Bolts are likewise in Ilocos Norte for their 10-day training bubble.