COLUMN: Chot Reyes confirms return to TNT coaching job

CHICAGO - While the Samahang Basketbol Ng Pilipinas (SBP) and the PBA are scampering to find a new coach for Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming Asian Games, one thing is crystal clear over the TNT Tropang Giga.

Chot Reyes will return as head coach of the signature franchise of the MVP Group.

"Yes," Reyes told me via text message when asked if he would reclaim the prestigious, high-paying job that he delegated to team manager Jojo Lastimosa last January when Reyes went full time as Gilas coach.

While Lastimosa's assumption to the top post was temporary, the former PBA superstar and one of the league's all-time greats made a strong case to keep the spot permanent by winning the 2023 Governor's Cup title.

In an interview with SPIN.ph last April, Jolas made it clear that juggling is one of his many skills.

"I can be a manager and a coach at the same time," he said.

As an executive, Jolas has done a magnificent job, signing both Calvin Oftana and Roger Pogoy to extension deals. Pogoy's deal was especially challenging considering that the Cebuano sniper had lucrative offers from the Japan B.League.

For now though, his coaching aspirations will be sidelined to the bench.

RECHARGE AND THEN RETURN

It's still unclear when Reyes will return. "No definite date," he said. Which isn't surprising given a very mentally-draining and physically-exhausting FIBA World Cup 2023 campaign.

The morning after he announced he was leaving the national team, he sent me a text message that he wanted to "rest a bit."

A recharged Reyes is great for the Tropang Giga. Chot at TNT is what vanilla latte is to Starbucks.

Inarguably the most polarizing figures in all of Philippine basketball, Reyes returned to TNT after a 10-year coaching hiatus last February 2021. Eight months later, he led the Tropa to the promised land, ending a six-year drought.

No word yet if the consultant TNT hired help with the coaching duties while Chot was away will be kept by the team. I don't think Chot needs a baby-sitter. He got this.

Sure, Chot was heavily criticized for his coaching turn at the World Cup, but that was a different tournament.

Different rules. Different players. Different circumstances.

The PBA has always been the side of Reyes' bread that is buttered. He is a nine-time champion there and a six-time Coach of the Year.

As of right now, no one is best-suited, most-equipped and better-credentialed to handle the high-pressure, high-expectations TNT head coaching job.

In fact, no one else in the PBA comes close.

