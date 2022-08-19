Chot Reyes to miss two PBA Finals games to focus on Gilas Pilipinas

CHOT Reyes will be missing two games in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals to coach Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the FiBA World Cup qualifiers.

Chot Reyes to miss 2 PBA Finals games

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president (SBP) Al S. Panlilio and Reyes himself confirmed the move on Friday during the finals presser with San Miguel at Novotel Manila.

The national team will be leaving for Lebanon on Monday to play the first of two games for the fourth window on August 25 in Beirut.

The trip to Lebanon meant Reyes skipping Games 2 and 3 of the title series, respectively.

"There's a biggger calling for flag and country," said Panlilio. "And this time, it's Chot being asked to make the sacrifice and we accept that as an organization."

"So we have to go through two games that Chot won't be around, but I'm confident the team will evolve together until he comes back," added Panlilio, who represented TNT team governor and Board chairman Ricky Vargas.

“Every coach, every leader, every parent, every teacher is gauge by how well the student, or the son does. If the student does well, then the teacher did a good job. If the son does better, a lot of us here are parent, father and mother, when our children do well, we’re very proud and that’s what makes us happy,” said Reyes.

“So I think it’s a great measure of my coaching ability if my team can perform at a very high level even without me and that will really makes me happy and that’s what I’m looking forward to,” added the national coach. “If the team can compete or play at a high level even in my absence, at least for me personally, that means that I’ve done my job.”

"Reyes is expected to be back for TNT in Game 4 on August.

The following day, he will be back calling the shots for Gilas Pilipinas when it hosts Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia Arena.