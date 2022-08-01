Chot to present Gilas plans for Fiba World Cup before SBP bigwigs

CHOT Reyes is set to present the concrete plans for Gilas Pilipinas' campaign in next year's FIBA World Cup before Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) stakeholders on Monday.

The national coach and concurrent SBP project director will be laying down his plan of actions for Gilas in the lead-up to the country's co-hosting of the prestigious showpiece with Indonesia and Japan.

SBP executive director Sonny Barrios said the country's basketball stakeholders will listen to what Reyes plans for the national team.

"Coach Chot Reyes will report to the (SBP) board his plans (for Gilas)," said Barrios during the formal launching of the official FIBA World Cup mascor JIP on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Expected to be in attendance in the meeting at the PLDT Office are SBP chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan, president Al S. Panlilio, and other members of the board.

Reyes' presentation comes at a time when the country's national basketball program is under fire from cage fans following the series of losses Gilas Pilipinas absorbed in two past international meets.

Gilas lost the gold to Indonesia in the recent Southeast Asian Games, split its two matches in the third window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, and then missed out on a quarterfinals berth in the FIBA Asia Cup following a ninth place finish.

Incidentally, Reyes celebrated his 59th birthday also on Monday.

