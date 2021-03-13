Chot on Parks: 'Sometimes having the best talent is not the best for the team'

WHILE TnT Tropang Giga is not exactly closing the doors on Ray Parks Jr., the best interest of the team remains the foremost concern above everything else.

Coach Chot Reyes stressed the point in the aftermath of Parks’ suprising decision to take a leave of absence from the franchise this season even in the midst of a contract negotiation with the Tropang Giga.

Reyes said he definitely welcomes the return of the 28-year-old prolific guard to the team, but stressed he cannot speak in behalf of management.

“For me and the team, in the end, whether you’re the coach or management, if you’re in sports, the only consideration is, is it for the good of the team? Sometimes having the best talent is not the best for the team,” said the comebacking champion coach.

“Yun ang kailangan maintindihan ng lahat. Sometimes, the best talent is not what’s best for the team,” Reyes added. “But if in our assessment, it will be for our betterment, why not? We will be very open.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

It’s been exactly a week since Parks made that controversial Instagram post about taking a sabbatical from playing due to what he termed was a ‘personal reason.’

But TnT management felt deceived as photos of Parks came out of social media showing him having a grand time vacationing in La Union when the team was made to believe he was in Los Angeles while negotiationg his contract with the Tropang Giga.

No less than team owner Manny V. Pangilinan posted a photo of Parks in his onw Facebook account, confirming the presence of the son of the late legendary import Bobby Parks in La Union.

The troubled cager has since gone on ‘radio silence’ since the controversy erupted.

Reyes admitted he himself was taken by surprise with the action of Parks.

“Just like everyone else, I was surprised,” admitted the coach. “Nagulat ako when all these photos and videos came out. Nandito pala siya all the while.

“And when you think about it, that’s really what disappointed management. Kasi we were dealing with him with his contract on the basis na wala siya dito,” said Reyes. “Nagulat kaming lahat, nagulat kami pare-pareho when news came out that he was not going to play. Tapos nandito pala siya all that time.”

But no doubt, Parks is a hell of a talent, according to Reyes, who had the opportunity to coach Parks during his time at the helm of Gilas Pilipinas.

“We had a very good relationship,” said the TnT coach, recalling the time he worked with Parks during Gilas’ campaign in the 2017 Jones Cup.

“I know first hand what he can do. We asked him to do a very different role before in that team. He did it to the best of his abilities. Hanga ako sa kanya.”

But again, sometimes the best talent is not what’s best for the team.

