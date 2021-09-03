Chot hopes Troy injury won't keep him out of TnT game vs Magnolia

CHOT Reyes is keeping his fingers crossed that the injury sustained by big man Troy Rosario wasn’t a major one as TnT braces for a big Sunday showdown with Magnolia.

Rosario appeared to have sprained his ankle late in the Tropang Giga’s 91-76 win over Meralco on Friday night that kept them as the only unbeaten team in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The 29-year-old forward got hurt as he tried to retrieve the ball with 3:56 left in the game at the Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor, Pampanga and TnT holding a huge 85-69 lead.

Rosario was taken out shortly after and called it a night after finishing with only four points (2-of-7 from the field), although he grabbed nine rebounds.

But Reyes stressed the Tropang Giga would need Rosario’s services against the Hotshots, who are currently at solo second with a 5-1 record and fresh from a 94-78 beating of Blackwater on Friday.

“Hopefully Troy’s injury is not too severe, and hopefully he can play on Sunday because he’s going to be a big part of our offense,” said the TnT mentor.

Major test for TnT

After getting past Meralco, Reyes considers the Hotshots as another major test for his team.

“We’ll just have a one day break and then we’re coming back on Sunday again to play another tough game,” said the champion coach.

