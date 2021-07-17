Chot on when he expects rookie Mikey Williams to join TnT

IT will still take a while before TnT gets rookie Mikey Williams on board in its PBA Philippine Cup campaign.

The late arrival of the highly touted playmaker from the US obviously delayed his integration into the system of the franchise, according to head coach Chot Reyes.

The champion coach admitted he and the rest of the Tropang Giga have not met the 6-foot-2 Williams in person and therefore aren’t aware of what to expect from him.

The no. 4 overall pick in the last rookie draft just arrived in the country the week of the all-Filipino Cup opening.

“Hindi pa nga kami nagkaka-kilala-kilala. We haven’t met Mikey Williams yet,” said Reyes after notching his first win as returning TnT coach, 86-79, over Terrafirman on Saturday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

“But I don’t expect him joining the team really soon in terms of understanding the things that we do our offense and defense,” added the TnT mentor. “And more than that, understanding his teammates and his teammates understanding him.”

When will Mikey show up?

Williams is still completing quarantine protocols and will have to undergo RT-PCR test before he could officially join the Tropang Giga in practice.

Reyes is not putting any timetable on when Williams get to finally play his first game with the franchise.

“Mahaba-haba pa yan. It’s still a long process,” said the coach. “We would only know when he starts practicing on the kind of shape he is, and on the kind of understanding he has of our system.”

