Victolero rues losing Magnolia momentum with possible PBA stoppage

IT’S something definitely not under Magnolia’s control, but the possible stoppage of action in the PBA Philippine Cup under the looming government lockdown will definitely hinder whatever momentum the unbeaten Hotshots have gained so far.

Victolero on possible stoppage

Coach Chito Victolero admitted a break into the season-opening conference once the National Capital Region (NCR) reverts to an Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) beginning August 6, would take away the advantage earned by the Hotshots early in their campaign that saw the team racked four straight wins, including a 105-83 rout of Terrafirma on Friday.

At the moment, Magnolia sits atop the standings with a 4-0 record.

“Habang mainit sana, maganda yung momemtum, e. We want na matuloy sana,” said Victolero following the win over the Dyip at the Ynares Sports Arena.

“Pero ready naman kami kung ano man ang mangyari.”

Under previous ECQ status in Metro Manila, contact sports are prohibited by the government, which on Friday announced it will place the National Capital Region (NCR) under lockdown from August 6 to 20.

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) through Chairman Baham Mitra said the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) is still under discussion of whether to allow pro leagues to continue holding their games or not during that period.

Victolero said there’s still no official word from the Office of the Commissioner on what would be the status of the season opening conference at the moment.

Everybody, according to the Magnolia coach, is on waiting mode.

“Right now, wala pa naman. Ang sinasabi lang naman namin sa team ay it’s not under our control kasi nga abnormal yung situation,” said Victolero.

“But again, ready naman kami doon whatever happens. I think we’ll just try to prepare, matigil man or hindi man matigil, naka-prepare naman kami doon.”

