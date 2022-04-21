Chito V's Top 5 Mapua players, the MVP team he'd like to coach, and more

PUT in the hot seat, Chito Victolero came through like he always does, this time during his SPIN Zoom In appearance, just days after Magnolia saw its PBA season come to an end after falling to Meralco in five games in their Governors’ Cup semifinal series.

To cap off the show, the Hotshots coach gamely answered questions SPIN.ph associate editor Gerry Ramos threw his way in the Fastbreak segment.

Here’s their banter to cap off the Zoom In episode.

Chito Victolero answers Fastbreak questions

Identified ka sa SMC group, pero kung papipiliin ka ng isa sa mga MVP teams, sino ang gusto mong i-coach?

CV: Meralco

Kung magiging assistant coach ka ng national team, kanino mo gustong makasama as part ng coaching staff – kay coach Tab Baldwin or coach Chot Reyes?

CV: Tab Baldwin

San ka mas nasaktan – nung nawala ka sa Mapua or nawala ka sa Kia franchise?

CV: Mapua

Kanino ka mas may satisfaction pag nananalo ka sa kapwa mo coach – Tim Cone, Norman Black, Yeng Guiao, or Chot Reyes?

CV: “Sa lahat. Mga senior natin yan eh. Ang sarap ng feeling na kahit papano, naka-compete ka sa kanila at nanalo. Kasi yan yung sabi ko, dugo ang utak mo dyan bago ka manalo.”

Name your five best Mapua players na nakalaro sa PBA.

CV: “Benny Cheng, Joel Banal, Atoy Co, Freddie Hubalde, and Alvin Patrimonio. Muntik ko na makalimutan si boss Kap. Yari ako dun, wala akong trabaho bukas. Buti hindi ko nakalimutan.”

Palubog na yung barko, may isa kang pwedeng i-salba sa coaching staff mo, sino kina Jayson Webb, Johnny A, Mon Jose, Tony Boy Espinosa, Juno Sauler, Paul Sorongon, at tsaka si Itoy Esguerra ang isasalba mo?

CV: “Para walang magalit sa kanilang lahat, wala ako isasalba. Hindi, biro lang. Syempre, isasalba ko silang lahat. Uunahin ko yung tatay ko, si tatay Itoy, para hindi sila magalit lahat ‘di ba?”

Trade, keep, and cut: Robert Bolick, Matthew Wright, CJ Perez:

CV: “CJ, keep. Matthew Wright, ite-trade ko kay June Mar Fajardo. Robert Bolick, cut kasi wala ka ng choice eh.”

