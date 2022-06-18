Victolero rues 'very bad schedule' as Magnolia falls to third loss

ANTIPOLO – Magnolia coach Chito Victolero expressed concern over the schedule of his team after they lost in their game against San Miguel, their second of three over five days.

Chito Victolero on grueling schedule

Victolero admitted the grueling schedule is also taking its toll on the team, and he hopes that the Hotshots will be able to survive as they face Barangay Ginebra on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Magnolia won over NorthPort, 80-77, on Wednesday before dropping an 87-81 decision against San Miguel on Friday at the Ynares Center to fall to 1-3.

The Hotshots are already playing shorthanded with Paul Lee missing the contest due to a recurring back spasm. Rafi Reavis also didn’t play due to diarrhea while Mark Barroca played through a calf injury.

“The injuries kasi kasama ‘yan,” said Victolero. “But you know, I’m very concerned about the schedule. I’m very concerned about the game. We have only one game to recover.”

“We played the best teams in the last five days. We played NorthPort which was on top of the standings and then we played San Miguel today. And we play against Ginebra on Sunday. I don’t know what happened to the schedule. It’s a very bad schedule. It happened to us,” said Victolero.

The Magnolia coach said they will try to prepare the best way possible on Saturday before they clash with Ginebra, a team that is also unbeaten after two games.

“We just try to dig deep and hopefully, we can recover before Sunday para may legs kami,” said Victolero.

“Kailangan talaga namin recover and rest. We play three games in five days. It’s very hard for everyone not only for the players but also for the coaches. Hopefully, we can survive. We have to find ways on how to win on Sunday even if we have a deadly schedule,” Victolero said.

