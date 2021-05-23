Chito Victolero on Tab Baldwin compliment: ‘I’m very flattered’

FOR Chito Victolero, the feeling is mutual.

The Magnolia Hotshots coach has so much respect for Gilas Pilipinas project director Tab Baldwin that he felt honored being noticed by the veteran international coach the way he handles his team and how he runs his system.

“I’m very flattered and masaya dahil kahit paano napapansin ni coach Tab yung aking talent (as a coach). And alam naman natin na isa sa magaling na coach yan,” said Victolero.

In his recent guesting in the SPIN.ph ZOOM In, Baldwin disclosed Victolero, 45, is the one local coach who impresses him most.

“I like the way he coaches his defense. I like the way he handles his team,” said Baldwin, the former Gilas Pilipinas mentor and now head coach of three-time UAAP men’s basketball champion Ateneo.

“He’s just the guy I’ve seen a bit of, and I’m intrigued with the way he coaches his team.”

Victolero, who steered Magnolia to the 2018 PBA Governors Cup title, said he’s an ardent admirer of Baldwin himself when he first came over here, initially as consultant of the national team before becoming head coach of Gilas for the 2015 Fiba Asia Cup and 2016 Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

He’s also in awe of improvement of the Ateneo program under the 63-year-old Baldwin, resulting in the Blue Eagles topping the last three editions of the UAAP.

“Lagi kong sinusundan and tinitingnan yung sistema niya. Ang ganda ng ginagawa niyan sa Ateneo and now, with the national team,” said Victolero, who once handled the coaching reins in his alma mater Mapua.

“Isa siya sa mga pillars, isa sa mga tinitignan natin yan dito sa Philippine basketball.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



The former PBA Coach of the Year disclosed he almost worked together with Baldwin in a coaching clinics in the past, and was personally invited by the American-New Zealander.

But his schedule with the Hotshots was too tight he couldn’t join the event.

“May conflict lang sa schedule ko. Hindi lang pinagpala sa schedule,” he said. “I’m very excited sana na makasama si coach Tab,” he said.

Nor did Victolero had the chance to pit coaching skills against Baldwin in a PBA game or even in an exhibition match.

“Hindi pa kami nagkalaban man lang or even nagkasama sa isang team,” he said.

“Hopefully in the future, kung merong chance ulit na makasama ko siya or magkasama kami so we can know each other.”