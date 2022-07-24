Abueva technicals for flopping not a concern, says Victolero

THE little antics Calvin Abueva showed in Magnolia’s Game 1 win over NLEX are not a concern for the Hotshots.

Coach Chito Victolero said the team hasn’t been remiss in keeping the eccentric forward under control during games.

“I think alam naman ni Calvin yun,” said the Magnolia mentor following the team’s 98-89 win over NLEX in the opener of the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals series at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Pero hindi naman concern yun,” Victolero added. “We will adjust in our next game, so titignan namin yung game tape and then analyze kung anuman ang nangyari.”

Abueva was called for two technical fouls in Sunday’s game for flopping, the last one coming at the final 2:14 mark and the Hotshots’ lead down to 96-87 from a high of 17.

Under league rules, multiple technicals for flopping won't result in ejection.

But it was also the veteran forward who sealed the deal for Magnolia when he soared for a dunk to complete an Aris Dionisio steal off an inbound pass by Calvin Oftana to make it a 98-89 game.

Shortly after converting the shot, Abueva made the slit throat sign.

