Victolero welcomes long buildup as Magnolia injects youth to aging frontline

MAGNOLIA acknowledges the reality that its frontline isn't getting any younger.

That's why the Hotshots have done their part in fortifying their frontline, taking in new faces to provide help in the paint.

"Iba-iba yung talent ng bigs namin at gusto ko kasi bagay sila sa system namin," said coach Chito Victolero.

Magnolia took 6-foot-5 forward Aris Dionisio of St. Clare in the first round at nine in the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft, while also welcoming 6-foot-4 banger Jackson Corpuz from a trade with Columbian in the offseason.

Also vying for spots in the team are second-round pick Yankie Haruna of St. Benilde and third round selection Alvin Capobres of San Sebastian, both of whom stands at 6-foot-2, and 6-foot-6 free agent Jonjon Gabriel.

"They have quickness, speed, footwork, may shooting outside. They're athletic," said Victolero.

That infusion of young blood is a more than welcome development, especially with Magnolia's aging frontline.

Rafi Reavis is now 42 years old, while Marc Pingris just turned 38 last October.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Last season, the Hotshots relied on the grit of Ian Sangalang, while also getting spot minutes from Kyle Pascual and Michael Calisaan as forwards Rome dela Rosa and Bambam Gamalinda also had to help down low.

Victolero hopes that the arrival of these fresh faces could be valuable for Magnolia come the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. But he knows those won't really matter if the team won't jell.

It was exactly the reason why the Hotshots are starting their preparations early, going back to the grind as early as January 8.

"Yun ang goal namin, na at least may six or seven weeks kami to train. Medyo mahaba yung bakasyon, mahaba din ang preparation namin. Madami kaming new faces at yung chemistry, mas may chance mabuo," he said.

"Yun naman ang gusto namin, na ma-adopt nila yung system at syempre mabuo yung chemistry sa mga bago."