Victolero's former teammates who he'd love to bring to Magnolia

CHITO Victolero is looking at the near future – particularly the PBA Draft – for players who can help Magnolia get over the hump after falling short in the semifinals of the PBA Governors’ Cup.

But the Hotshots coach wouldn’t mind getting help from the past.

Chito Victolero on past teammates he would bring to Magnolia

During his appearance on SPIN Zoom In while on vacation after his team’s elimination, Victolero answered a theoretical question by a fan, who asked who among his former teammates in their prime he would love to bring to Magnolia.

Victolero, a Mapua product who played for Stag in the defunct PBL, San Juan Knights in the MBA, and for Sta. Lucia in the PBA, listed one player from each team he played for.

First on his list was Dennis Espino, the former Realtors star big man who could give the Hotshots another paint presence.

“Gusto ko siya dalhin para makuha ko yung experience, depensa, kasi si Dennis, two-way player yan eh,” Victolero, a three-year PBA veteran, said of Espino.

Victolero, who played for two MBA teams, including the Manila Metrostars, would bring star shooting guard Chris Calaguio from the Knights.

“Sobrang ano yung work ethic niya tapos shooter, winner,” he said of Calaguio.

With the Hotshots being one the PBA’s most popular teams, another fan-favorite would be perfect, so Victolero picked former Mapua high-flyer Ruben dela Rosa.

“Very exciting si Ruben nun,” Victolero said. “Hawak pa lang niya yung bola, sumisigaw na yung tao.”

And what’s a team without an enforcer? For that spot, Victolero rattled off pal Jorge Gallent from Stag.

“Para meron akong taga-bully dun, taga-kulit,” Victolero said with a chuckle. “Ang saya nung grupo namin nun sa Stag. Grand slam sa PBL. Cinderella finish.”

After having fun looking back on those memories, Victolero knows it’s time to get serious again in the present as the Hotshots prepare for another deep playoff run in the next PBA season.

