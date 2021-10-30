COLUMN: Chito Victolero shows class and uncommon grace amid defeat

NEW YORK -- As they retreated back to the grim four walls of their locker room, sadness quickly enveloped the Magnolia Hotshots.

But "there were no tears," said coach Chito Victolero following his team's 4-1 series defeat to the TNT Tropang Giga in the PBA Philippine Cup last night.

"I told them to hold their heads up and enjoy the blessings. Medyo short po kami ngayon but we learned a lot that we can use in the future," added Victolero who was kind enough to grant SPIN.ph an interview despite difficult circumstances.

The 45-year-old coach buried his own anguish with pride over how the team carried itself inside the semi-bubble in Bacolor, Pampanga.

"We did not find excuses such as injuries, missing our families, emotional stress, etc. We built a culture where we own up to our mistakes and don't assign blame to other people or to circumstances.

"Having seven new members join the team was tough to manage but the goal now is to think of a better approach and make adjustments. We hope to be stronger in the next conference, have a deeper faith, and learn to be more respectful to our brothers in the game."

Continue reading below ↓

I wondered what else was said to break the eerie silence in the midst of all the melancholy.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"I reminded them mahal na mahal ko sila. And that I appreciated how they ignored pain and discomfort and showed no signs of surrender. If I ever go to 'war' again I'd like it to be with the same group of guys who represented the spirit of a true soldier."

With Magnolia averaging just 87.4 points per game in the Finals while surrendering 98.2 per to TNT, I asked coach Chito if he will consider reinforcing the roster with a shooter who can spell their long scoring droughts.

"If there's an opportunity to get additional talent, I might. But I'd rather focus on the talents we have right now, find ways to grow on that and improve together as a team."

Despite being held to just 10 minutes and 38 seconds of play in Game 1 due to back spasms, Ian Sangalang turned the PBA finals into his own personal playground.

Continue reading below ↓

The 6-foot-7, 212-pound San Sebastian College alum went on to score 85 points through five games while hauling down 35 rebounds and shooting 33 of 77 from the field.

A STAR IN THE MAKING.

If he isn't yet, he will be a star in this league and Victolero is eager to polish some of the rough edges of this diamond in his hands.

Continue reading below ↓

"Ian is only 29 years old and he is at his peak now. He's got so much potential and has room for improvement. With his disciplined attitude he will be able to make the leap.

"I'd be with him to hone those skills more. Ian will definitely be a big asset to Magnolia's future. He has greatly matured as a player and his talents improved a lot and he showed great leadership as well."

On its route to ending their six year title drought, the Tropang Giga had plowed through two powerhouse teams belonging to bitter rivals SMC --- crowd darling Ginebra and perennial champs San Miguel Beer.

Being the third team in the long line of SMC's defense didn't bother or add pressure for coach Chito and his boys to kind of save the mother ship.

"Wala yun," he told me. "We didn't listen to the noise and we looked at TNT as just another team to battle in a series we needed to win to achieve our own goals."

Continue reading below ↓

And with that, he doffed his hat to the victors.

"I congratulate coach Chot and his team for winning the championships. It was a job well done."

Coaches are type A personalities who hate losing with a passion and are prone to bitterness when defeat comes.

True character emerges amidst adversity, and it is evidently clear that coach Chito Victolero has a lot of class and uncommon grace.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

KUDOS KUME. Take a bow Kume Willlie Marcial.

Just as you get blamed for all the ungly stuff that leaks off your league, you deserve the praise for somehow dragging this conference through the finish line.

Now that there's time in your hands, can you fix your damn website, pretty please?

Not only are the stats so mangled, the official PBA website still insists that Nash Racela is the head coach of Blackwater.

Hello, Ariel Vanguardia is in the house, sir Kume.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.