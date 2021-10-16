Chito Victolero pays tribute to mentor Norman Black

MAGNOLIA coach Chito Victolero paid tribute to Meralco after the Hotshots ousted the Bolts in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup semifinal round.

The 45-year-old Victolero said the Bolts made it difficult for the Hotshots in the semifinals which concluded with a 93-85 win in Game Six on Friday.

Victolero thanked Meralco coach Norman Black, who selected him 13th overall in the 2002 draft for Sta. Lucia.

“I would like to say thank you and hats off to my coach, coach Norman Black and the whole organization of Meralco. What a classy organization. They gave us a good series. Hats off to them. Grabe sila mag-trabaho. Grabe ‘yung effort nila,” said Victolero.

Meralco finished the elimination round with a 9-2 win-loss slate for the No. 2 seeding. The twice-to-beat Bolts then needed two games to eliminate NLEX in the quarterfinals.

Nard Pinto came up with fine performances in the semifinals for Meralco

Victolero also praised Nards Pinto, who made his presence felt all series.

Pinto averaged 12.3 points and 2.3 assists in the semifinals, with his best game of the series coming in Game Five when he had 24 points and five assists.

Unfortunately for the Bolts, Pinto went down with cramps in the third quarter of Game Six and never returned to the game.

“He is the most consistent guard of Meralco at pinahirapan niya talaga kami,” said Victolero.

With Meralco now eliminated, Magnolia now braces for the finals series where it will face either TNT or San Miguel.

The Tropang GIGA and the Beermen will figure in Game Seven on Sunday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

