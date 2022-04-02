Salud assures Converge will be a fiercely independent team in PBA

CONVERGE assured PBA fans that it will be an independent team, committed to forming a competitive ballclub capable of winning a championship.

Team governor Chito Salud said the leadership of Converge led by Pampanga billionaire Dennis Anthony Uy is fully focused on forming a winning team on the floor when it debuts in the next season of the PBA.

Salud also quashed talk that Converge may soon become a ‘farm team’ especially after the company got the nod of the MVP Group to take part of the PBA despite being a direct competitor in the telco industry.

“Absolutely not true,” said Salud, when asked about chatter that Converge might eventually a ‘farm team' during an appearance at Friday's SPIN POV.

"Converge is a publicly-listed company, is governed strictly by good governance standards, and transparency. We will not get involved in arrangements that fans may think are possible at this stage.

“Converge is a legitimate team and we are there to compete on our own merits,” said Salud.

The former PBA commissioner had earlier thanked the group of Manny V. Pangilinan for putting the interest of the league first and paramount by not standing in the way of Converge's acquisition of the Alaska franchise.

But the decision doesn't come with strings attached, Salud assured.

“A 100 percent, no. That’s not true. The decision of MVP was putting league interest on top of everything by welcoming Converge and that’s why we are really grateful that he showed remarkable sporting spirit by welcoming Converge,” said Salud.

Cariaso retained

Salud said retaining Jeff Cariaso as head coach of the Alaska core that will now be part of Converge is proof that they want continuity. They want to preserve the winning culture of Alaska while creating a legacy of their own.

“We have to work closely because want to start on a good note. We want to build a winning tradition with Converge and that’s reflective of the Converge culture which is hardwork and discipline.

"We want to be able to contribute to the excitement in the PBA. The only way to do that is to have a competitive team, a team that is worthy of the winning brand that we present,” said Salud.

“We acknowledge Alaska has a winning tradition. That’s an enviable track record. But Converge will create its own. We will carve our own legacy, a legacy that is worth the admiration and respect of other ballclubs and our basketball fans,” he added.

As a team governor, Salud assured he won't let Converge get embroiled in any controversy involving player movements.

“I respect the leadership of Converge and now that I’m part of Converge, I’ve gotten to know the men and women of the Converge organization, that respect has doubled in the last month.

"I will not allow Converge to get embroiled in controversies such as this,” said Salud.

