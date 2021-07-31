Charles Tiu thrilled to learn from Black, contribute to Bolts title bid

MERALCO not only upgraded its roster this season, its coaching staff as well.

The Bolts added one more basketball mind on the sidelines as young, upcoming coach Charles Tiu joined the franchise in its ongoing campaign in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Tiu coming on board further heightened the Bolts’ coaching staff under Norman Black whose workforce already has the likes of Ronnie Magsanoc, Luigi Trillo, Patrick Fran, and Gene Afable.

Black, owner of 11 league championships including a grand slam in 1989, could have seen something from Tiu that necessitated an invitation from him to become a part of the Meralco coaching unit.

The 63-year-old coach worked with Tiu before at Ateneo where the player was with the Team B of the Blue Eagles.

“He’s a welcome addition to the team,” said Black.

Homecoming for Tiu

For Tiu, joining the Bolts served as a PBA homecoming.

He once served as deputy to former Gilas Pilipinas head coach Rajko Toroman when the Serbian called the shots for Barako Bull in 2013. Tiu was part of Toroman’s group of deputies with the original Smart Gilas Pilipinas team.

In 2019, Tiu was also tapped to become part of the Batang Gilas coaching staff under Sandy Arespacochaga during the team’s campaign in the FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Greece and the FIBA Under-16 Asian Championship, respectively.

On his own, Tiu steered Mighty Sports to the championship of the 2019 Jones Cup and the Dubai International Basketball Championship.

Despite the glowing credentials, Tiu said coaching is a continuous learning process and he is honored to learn from no less than Meralco’s efficient staff under Black.

“I’m excited to be part of this great organization led by coach Norman. He’s a great coach with an already solid coaching staff, and I hope to learn more about the game and contribute in any way I can to the success of the team,” he said after Meralco’s 89-80 win over Alaska Saturday night at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Continue reading below ↓

And success corresponds to winning a championship, which he hopes Meralco would finally nail the sooner, the better.

“Hopefully, we can win a championship soon,” Tiu said.

