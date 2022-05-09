THE likes of Terrence Jones and Chris McCullough could be seen again in the PBA following the approval of a 6-10 and below height limit in the revived Commissioner’s Cup.

PBA Commissioner's Cup import height limit

The league Board approved the limit during its annual planning session in Boracay.

This will be the first time since 2019 the mid-season conference will be played anew after being shelved the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time it was held, McCullough and the San Miguel Beermen upset Jones and the TNT Tropang Giga, winning the title series in six games.

The season-ending Governors Cup meanwhile, retains its 6-foot-6 and below height limit

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the height limit was agreed upon since it prohibits imports from totally dominating the game as local players can defend and play at par with foreign reinforcement.

“Pag-bigyan naman natin `yung mga players natin na mabantayan ang mga imports, kasi minsan sa sobrang laki nila, nagiging advantage, sobrang nado-domina nilang ang laro. Kaya hindi maganda para sa atin,” said Marcial in his special guesting in the weekly SPIN Zoom In.

“Yung mga 6-foot-6 and below, nababantayan ng mga players natin,” he added. “Yung mga 6-foot-10 and below, kaya pa nating i-double, so hindi masyadong malaki yung advantage.”

The 2019 Commissioner’s Cup batch of imports were some of the most talented to play in the league since aside from Jones and McCullough, other former NBA players who saw action include Alex Stepheson and Greg Smith (Blackwater), Tony Mitchell (NLEX), and Rakeem Christmas (Magnolia), as well as former Best Imports Denzel Bowles (Rain or Shine), Charles Rhodes (San Miguel), and Justin Brownlee (Barangay Ginebra).

Other notables include Rob Dozier (Phoenix), Prince Ibeh (NorthPort), Lester Prosper (Columbian Dyip), Olu Ashaolu (NLEX), among others.

