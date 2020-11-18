Jeff Chan hopeful hamstring injury won't keep him out of playoffs

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Veteran wingman Jeff Chan hopes he didn’t aggravate a hamstring injury in Barangay Ginebra’s 96-79 win over Meralco in Game 1 of their PBA Philippine semifinals series on Wednesday night.

Chan played just four minutes in the second quarter before finally calling it a night when he felt something wrong in his right leg.

He was held to just a single rebound during that brief spell.

“Right hamstring. Hopefully hindi serious,” said Chan after the game at the Angeles University Foundation gym. “Ayaw ko lang pilitin, tutal medyo mahaba-haba pa naman yung series. Hopefully ma-shorten. Ayaw ko lang pilitin, ayaw ko lang ma-worsen siya."

Chan said he first felt the injury in the Kings’ quarterfinal match against Rain or Shine, although he’s not discounting the fact that lack of conditioning also aggravated his situation.

“Siyempre biglaan yung tournament, so lahat ng stress (nag-accumulate na),” added the Ginebra shooting guard.

The team will try to schedule Chan for an MRI at the Medical City, with Game 2 of the best-of-five series to be played on Friday yet.

“If ever makakuha kami ng slot (sa hospital) para lang to make sure na hindi kami nanghuhula. Para yung treatment tama rin,” said the Bacolod City native.

“But we’ll manage it,” he added. “Para makabalik din ako agad at makatulong (sa team).”

Coach Tim Cone is similarly hoping the injury is not that serious for Chan, who is averaging 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

“We don’t how bad that is, but he couldn’t play anymore,” said the 62-year-old mentor. “Hopefully he could step up and get better by Game 2. We don’t know.”