James Laput, fellow big men hoping for PBA draft opportunities

GOOD centers may be hard to come by, but these big men are looking to make a case for themselves as they join the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

James Laput, Jun Bonsubre, and RR de Leon are set to join the draft proceedings, hoping that teams would be willing to take a chance at them.

Laput, 24, is a 6-foot-9 center from Young Harris College in Georgia who spent a year with La Salle in the UAAP.

His lone season didn't pan out the way he envisioned it, averaging only 2.6 points and 3.0 rebounds in the seven games he played before suffering a spine injury midway through UAAP Season 82 that ultimately ended his collegiate career.

Laput began his road to redemption, first with Marinerong Pilipino in the shortened 2020 PBA D-League season, and continued it with Big Boss Cement-Porac in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup last October.

Titan Management Group confirmed his commitment.

Bonsubre, meanwhile, is a 6-foot-5 banger who won two NCAA championships with San Beda where he was a relief big man behind Donald Tankoua until his final year in NCAA Season 92 back in 2016.

He has since taken his act to the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), where he played for Muntinlupa El Tigre, Bulacan Kuyas, and Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines.

Bonsubre averaged 3.6 points and 5.2 rebounds this past 2020 Lakan Season between his stints for Bulacan and Zamboanga.

Espiritu Manotoc Basketball Management shared his declaration.

Lastly, De Leon is a 6-foot-5 forward from University of the East who last played in UAAP Season 79 back in 2016 where he averaged 4.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 14.9 minutes of play.

He saw action for Zamboanga, Pasay Voyagers, and Muntinlupa Cagers in the MPBL before finding his way to the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards where he netted 2.7 points and 2.0 boards in 9.7 minutes of action.

De Leon also played for the Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes in the 3x3 circuit. He actually applied in the 2018 PBA Draft, but failed to show up for the anthropometry tests.

His agent Ed Ponceja confirmed the move.