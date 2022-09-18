Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Sep 18
    PBA

    Cavitex overcomes San Miguel to bag first title in PBA 3x3

    by from the wires
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    CAVITEX scored its breakthrough in the PBA 3x3, toppling one heavyweight after the other on its way to the Leg 2 title of the season-opening conference on Sunday at Robinsons Novaliches.

    Jorey Napoles and Bong Galanza led the way as the Braves ended a long climb to the summit with a hard-earned 21-19 squeaker over three-leg winner San Miguel Beer in the leg finale.

    See Marcial explains why 2018 no-trade policy on top picks wasn't implemented

    Napoles, who had a decorated stint with Limitless last season, knocked down the clutch floater against SMB to lift the franchise, whose previous best finish was leg runner-up in its only other leg finals appearance since the second stop of last season's Third Conference.

    Former Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 mainstay Napoles finished with seven points to backstop Galanza’s eight in the clincher as Cavitex capped a stellar campaign that saw them take down the Leg 1 runner-up Meralco in the semis, 17-16, and Leg 1 third placer Platinum Karaoke in the quarterfinals, 14-12.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Galanza, Napoles, Chester Saldua and Dominic Fajardo netted P100,000 for this maiden victory.

    Cavitex Braves

    Watch Now

    San Miguel’s Ken Bono, Wendell Comboy, Jeff Manday and Fonso Gotladera, who fought back from an eight-point deficit and even had a chance to steal the win from the two-point area, bagged P50,000.

    The Beermen and the Braves set up a duel for leg honors after bringing down the Top 2 teams of last week’s kickoff stage.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    SMB turned what was anticipated as a slugfest against Leg 1 winner TNT into a one-sided affair as it rolled to a 20-14 win in the semifinals.

    Wendell Comboy (10 points) and Ken Bono (eight) combined for a sizzling seven two-pointers to spark the Beermen to the wire-to-wire victory touched off by a 14-4 opening.

    Cavitex followed suit as it nosed out Leg 2 runner-up Meralco 3x3, 17-16, on the buzzer-beating floater of Napoles.

    The Braves sustained the momentum from their gutsy 14-12 upset of Leg 3 third placer Platinum Karaoke in a quarterfinal matchup where they wiped out a four-point deficit with a 7-1 closing barrage.

    TNT completed the podium finishers as it beat Meralco in the battle for third, 20-17. The Tropang Giga netted P30,000.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    PBA Updates
    topicJune Mar FajardotopicRR PogoytopicTNT Tropang GigatopicMikey WilliamstopicLeo AustriatopicJio Jalalon
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again