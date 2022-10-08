Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Cavitex out to deny Meralco shot at another PBA 3x3 leg title

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    Alfred Batino Cavitex vs Ginebra
    Alfred Batino tries to drive past the Ginebra defense.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    MERALCO remained hot on its heels and led three other teams unbeaten heading into the Leg 4 knockout stage of the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 2 Saturday at Robinson’s Malabon.

    Alfred Batino steered the Bolts past NorthPort, 18-17, and Barangay Ginebra, 18-13, to top Pool A and remained on track of winning a second straight leg crown in the standalone tournament.

    J&T Express also went 2-0 in Pool B, ditto with Platinum Karaoke, and San Miguel Beer in Pools C and D, respectively.

    The Express won over Blackwater (21-17) and Pioneer Elastoseal (21-18), Platinum defeated Purefoods (16-13) and Cavitex (15-9), while the Beermen downed Almond Vosotros and TNT, 21-19) and Terrafirma (21-17).

      All four undefeated teams advanced in Sunday’s quarterfinals matches, where the top seeded Bolts are set to take on Leg 2 winner and Pool C no. 2 Cavitex.

      J&T meanwhile faces Pool D second seed TNT, San Miguel clashes with Pool B no. 2 Pioneer Elastoseal Katibays, and Platinum battles Pool A second seed NorthPort.

