Jayson Castro knee surgery successful, but needs one more procedure

TNT Tropang Giga star Jayson Castro successfully underwent surgery on Monday night to remove the bone spurs on his knees that bothered him for most of the PBA Philippine Cup bubble campaign.

The operation was a minor one as the 34-year-old guard was an outpatient. But the surgery had to be done one knee at a time, meaning he still has to undergo a similar procedure on the other knee by next week.

“Next week yung other knee (naman) kasi hindi puwedeng sabay,” said TnT resident physical therapist Dexter Aseron.

“Minor procedure lang siya so uwi rin agad. Babalik na lang siya ulit next week.”

Castro played through the injury during the last all-Filipino conference, valiantly guiding the Tropang Giga to the finals against Barangay Ginebra.

But the injury eventually took its toll, forcing him to miss the Kings’ title-clinching win in Game 5, 82-78.

The former Gilas Pilipinas starter averaged 10.5 points, 5.7 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in the four games he played in the best-of-seven title series.

Likewise, the injury hurt Castro’s shot at contending for the Best Player of the Conference award as he only finished 15th in the statistical points standings with a 30.2 average SPs. TnT teammate Ray Parks Jr. topped the race with a 38.2 sps.

For the season, the ‘Blur’ averaged 15.2 points, 5.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals.