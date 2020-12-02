Castro says TNT needs to crash the glass as they try to rebound in PBA Finals

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – One quick glance at the stats sheet and Jayson Castro knows what TnT needs to address if it is to level the PBA Philippine Cup title series against Barangay Ginebra.

Rebounding.

The Tropang Giga were crushed off the boards by the Kings in the series opener, the 60-41 disparity in rebounding being the main factor for their 94-100 loss in overtime.

Considering how closely fought the game was, Castro believes minimizing Barangay Ginebra’s dominance off the glass could help TnT’s cause in Game Two on Wednesday.

“Yun ang pinaka No. 1 na makikita sa stats, na-outrebound kami,” said Castro hours before the match at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

“Pero in terms of field goals, assists, almost same lang naman.”

The Tropang Giga were both outrebounded offensively (19-10) and defensively (41-31), with Japeth Aguilar grabbing a total of 16, while Scottie Thompson, Aljon Mariano, and Scottie Thompson combining for 24.

Meanwhile, Poy Erram was the leading rebounder for TnT with 10.

It didn’t help any that Ray Parks Jr. could be out for the Tropang Giga due to a strained left calf.

But the 34-year-old main man of the Tropang Giga said TnT remains a confident unit, stressing one man doesn’t make a team.

“We need to play as a team talaga para talunin sila (Kings). Hindi lang isa, dalawa, o tatlong player (lang). As in team talaga,” he said.