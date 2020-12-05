Jayson Castro reminds TNT not to get carried away after Game 3 breakthrough

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – It’s just an overnight celebration for TnT Tropang Giga.

Less than 24 hours later, it was back in the grind for the team as the Tropang Giga look forward to knotting their PBA Philippine Cup Finals against Barangay Ginebra Kings by Sunday.

Veteran Jayson Castro was the first to remind TnT about moving on from its rousing 88-67 victory in Game 3 and cut the Kings’ series lead at 2-1.

“Pagdating sa series, kailangan mo ng short memory. Kailangan mag-move on agad,” said Castro after the Tropang Giga practiced at the Angeles University Foundation gym Saturday afternoon.

“Sa amin, as a veteran tsaka sa mga coaching staff, 'yun 'yung sinasabi namin sa mga bata.”

That was the same mentality the Tropang Giga applied following back-to-back losses in the first two games of the series.

“Lesson learned na lang sa amin yung Games 1 and 2,” noted Castro. “Marami kaming natutunan dun sa mga talo namin sa kanila.”

The 34-year-old guard bounced back big for TnT following the two straight losses.

He scored seven of his 15 points in the fourth quarter of Game 3 where he helped the team finally put away the Kings, who battled their way back anew from a 15-point third quarter deficit.

Castro also added 10 assists, four rebounds, and two steals.

Unlike in the Game 2 where he was 0-of-6 from beyond the arc, Castro atoned for his misfiring by shooting 2-of-4 in the win.

“Confident lang kami to shoot yung mga wide-open shots namin unlike nung first and second game,” he said. “Medyo hesitant kaming tumira nun pero yun ang binibigay nila na wide open naman, so tinitira lang namin.”

The Tropang Giga hope to maintain their shooting touch on Game 4 when they look to tie the best-of-seven series.