Castro assures he'll play in TNT-Phoenix semis. But how healthy will he be?

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Jayson Castro is still bothered by the calf injury that slowed him down in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble, but will be ready to suit up for the TnT Tropang Giga when it begins its semifinals series against Phoenix.

“Meron pa siyang kaunti, pero playable naman,” said TnT’s prized player.

Game One of what promises to be a slam-bang best-of-five series begins on Wednesday.

Continue reading below ↓

The Tropang Giga have been managing Castro’s playing time since hurting his leg early in the eliminations.

He sat out games against Blackwater and Rain or Shine and played limited minutes in TnT’s 104-83 win over the Alaska Aces in their quarterfinals match-up.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The added rest somehow helped Castro recover and be ready for the bigger grind ahead.

“Ready naman ako,” he said. “Hope to be 100 percent healthy na by semis.”