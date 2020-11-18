Castro takes charge for TnT: 'Playoffs na, kailangan magpakita'

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – It’s the PBA playoffs and it’s that time of the season when Jayson Castro usually thrives.

The veteran guard took charge when the game was on the line, scoring seven of TnT Tropang Giga’s last eight points to steer the team to a 95-92 win over hard-fighting Phoenix in the opener of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series on Wednesday.

Castro finished with a team-high 20 points, including 12 in the final quarter to help the Tropang Giga weather the storm for a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

The two-time Asia’s Best Point Guard added six rebound and six assists in a stellar performance that showed to everyone and sundry that he still remains the franchise’s main man.

“Kasi as one of the veterans, kailangang ipakita sa mga young guys na even though yung first and second quarters ko sobrang sama, kailangan kong maging aggressive pa rin, both on defense and offense,” said the 34-year-old Castro.

“Playoffs na ito, kaya kailangan magpakita talaga.”

Castro admitted he’s still not 100 fully recovered from the nagging calf injury that made him miss at least two games in the eliminations.

“Ok naman. Mina-manage pa rin yung time,” he said. “At the same time, wala nang excuses ito. Playoffs na, kailangan manalo talaga.”

Game 2 is set on Friday also at the Angeles University Foundation gym.