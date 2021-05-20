Jayson Castro joins TnT in scrimmages five months after knee injury

JAYSON Castro finally got back on the playing court for the first time since going down with a knee injury owing to bone spurs in the PBA Philippine Cup finals at the Clark bubble last year.

Castro was with the TnT Tropang Giga for their two-week training camp in Laoag, Ilocos Norte, joining the team in its scrimmages at the Ilocos Centennial Arena, his first since undergoing surgery in the off season to remove bone spurs on both his knees.

“Jayson is good to go. He’s already practicing,” said TnT resident physical therapist Dexter Aseron on Thursday.

Castro, 34, went under the knife twice in January to clean his knees.

“Hindi kasi puwedeng sabay (operation),” said Aseron.

The TnT star suffered the injury during Game 4 of the all-Filipino title series against Barangay Ginebra when he just fell on his own early in the third quarter of the contest which the Kings won, 98-88.

The six-time champion and seven-time All-Star guard sat down the next game as the Kings eventually wrapped up the best-of-seven series, 4-1.

Castro already rejoined the Tropang Giga briefly in the latter part of their cluster training last March until scrimmages were suspended when the NCR Plus area was put under the stricter General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

“Nung later part lang (ng group training), kaso biglang natigil nga din dahil sa nag lockdown,” added Aseron.

His return reunited Castro with comebacking head coach Chot Reyes, who took over the reins of the Tropang Giga last February.

