Carl Tamayo thrilled to make pro debut against his 'kuyas' at SMB

UTSUNOMIYA, Japan – Carl Tamayo was glad to play against his ‘kuyas’ from San Miguel in his pro debut with Japan B.League side Ryukyu Golden Kings in the EASL Champions Week on Thursday.

Tamayo scored four points and grabbed two rebounds while shooting 2-of-7 from the field in his first official game since signing with the reigning Japan B.League champions a few months ago.

His B.League debut comes on Wednesday when the golden Kings play the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the first game of their newest signing Kai Sotto.

Tamayo was glad he was able to get his feet wet in a professional game atmosphere against, incidentally, a Filipino team in the Beermen.

“It was great. It was a very good experience playing my first game. First time I felt how to play in the pros, my teammates, how they play. It was a good first game. We won the game. I need a lot of things to adjust on,” said the former University of the Philippines standout.

Tamayo admitted he felt butterflies in his stomach as he officially begins a new chapter of his basketball career.

“A bit nervous. First game as a pro, since I was young, this was my dream. Now, first game, there was a bit of a pressure, nervous. But it’s the first of many. I’ll be okay,” said Tamayo.

Tamayo said it was also an honor to share the court with San Miguel.

“They are my kuyas. I look up to them. I’m happy to play against my kuyas in the Philippines,” Tamayo said.

He also admitted looking forward to playing against fellow Cebuano June Mar Fajardo, but the latter only played for 21 seconds in the ballgame due to a knee injury.

“June Mar Fajardo,” said Tamayo, when asked if he had a particular player that he looked forward to facing. “But suddenly, he got injured. Hopefully, he is okay. Of course, June Mar is my idol when I was young. I hope he is okay."