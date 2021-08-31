Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    CBC set for Blackwater return; Frank Golla also activated

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    CARL Bryan Cruz and Frank Golla have been activated by Blackwater ahead of its clash against TNT in the reopening of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

    Blackwater coach Nash Racela confirmed the development, giving the Bossing additional ceiling and offensive firepower for the continuation of the Philippine Cup.

    Cruz hasn’t played in Blackwater’s games during the pandemic, including last year’s bubble campaign, after suffering a torn meniscus.

    The former Far Eastern University forward averaged 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds for Blackwater during the 2019 season. Cruz also converted 57 threes that year, the second most behind Don Trollano.

    Frank GollaFrank Golla

      Cruz’s presence will be a lift for Blackwater, which only shot 25.5 percent from threes during the season, sharing third worst with Rain or Shine.

      The 6-foot-5 Golla, meanwhile, averaged 4.36 points and 3.27 rebounds for the Elite during their 2020 campaign in the bubble.

      Rey Mark Acuno and Jonjon Gabriel have been relegated to the injured/reserved list and unrestricted free agent with rights to salaries (UFAWR2S).

