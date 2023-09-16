Carino, three others work out in front of coaches ahead of PBA Draft

FOUR rookie draft applicants led by big man Kemark Carino held workouts for different PBA coaches in a bid to showcase what they can offer as would-be pros.

Kemark Carino and Co. show glimpse of what they can do

Carino, who had stints in the ASEAN Basketball League, Japan B. League, and the D. League, was joined by fellow San Beda player James Kwekuteye, Fil-Canadian Matthew Daves of Ateneo, and another Atenean in Patrick Maagdenberg during the light training at the NBA Community Court.

Coaches Luigi Trillo (Meralco), Bonnie Tan (Northport), and Jeff Cariaso and his entire staff (Blackwater) were present to take a second look at the four rookie prospects, who are under the Titan Management Group (TMG).

TMG head PJ Pilares said it’s the second time they held the so-called ‘Pro Day’ to showcase the skills of the players under their management group.

“The Draft Combine of course, is a very good avenue for rookie applicants to show their skills. But we want to be a bit more personal on our approach, the reason why we decided to hold another rookie workout,” said Pilares.

Also around to provide support to his fellow TMG talent was Adrian Wong of Converge.

The four players did some shooting, dribbling, and one-on-one plays during the session that lasted for almost two hours.

During the Draft Combine, Carino, who was officially measured at 6-foot-6, had the longest reach (standing) at 105 inches in a tie with Tsutomu Marces Tateishi, while also registering the longest wingspan at 86.13 inches.

The 25-year-old Kwekuteye is also a Fil-Canadian, who played in the ABL and D League, Maagdenberg is a Fil-Kiwi and part of Ateneo’s championship run during the pre-pandemic, while Daves forego his final year with the Blue Eagles to turn pro after helping the school regain the UAAP men’s basketball championship last season.

Daves suited up in the MPBL, while Maagdenberg played in the PBA 3x3.

