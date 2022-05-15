Converge coach thrilled to land 'two of three best bigs' in PBA Draft

CONVERGE couldn't be happier with landing big men Jeo Ambohot and Justin Arana with the third and fourth picks of the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft.

FiberXers coach Jeffrey Cariaso even dared to say that the marquee selections they got were among "the top three or four big guys in this draft."

"So we're very fortunate with that," he said.

It's the frontline boost that Converge is looking for as Ambohot and Arana pair up with Abu Tratter and Ben Adamos to complete a formidable frontline for the company that acquired the fabled Alaska franchise.

Aside from the two, the FiberXers also added guards Kameron Vales and Jollo Go, making Cariaso all the more excited for the infusion of young blood.

"We're excited about the youth and their potential. I've heard nothing but good things about their work ethic. I think they’re good guys also, no issues with character," he said.

It's this youth that Converge is banking on as it hopes to parade a cohesive unit come the next season.

"No one is older than 26 at the moment. We’re a young team and we’re bringing in even more younger guys so it’s really just gonna be a matter of doing things together," he said.

"We’ve established the culture that we wanted. We just got to get guys to understand how we like to do things and we hope that translates into the game."

