Cariaso saddened by Alaska departure but keeps focus on Governors' Cup bid

ALASKA coach Jeff Cariaso is still in shock over the decision of higher-ups to leave the PBA after the 2021 Governors’ Cup.

Cariaso on Wednesday admitted the announcement that Alaska will be playing its 35th and final season this year has not sunk in.

“The sad news that this will be Alaska's last conference has not totally hit me yet,” said Cariaso, who is also a member of the fabled 1996 Milkmen grand slam team coached by Tim Cone.

Before the public announcement, Alaska team owner Wilfred Uytengsu informed the team about the decision in the midst of the Aces’ preparation for their game against Rain or Shine on Thursday.

Alaska is currently in the middle of the standings with a 3-2 win-loss record, and is coming off a win over Blackwater on December 22.

The Aces were also set to welcome Allyn Bulanadi after signing a contract with the team following his two-year stint with Gilas Pilipinas.

Cariaso said the team will do its best to come up with a swan song with Uytengsu’s marching orders being to try to win the franchise’s 15th title.

“There's still a conference left to be played and we will approach things like we've always have. To compete and strive hard together for our 15th championship,” said Cariaso.

“My focus will remain here. The team's focus should and will also stay with what's in front of us. But the news is sad for us, without a doubt,” said Cariaso.

