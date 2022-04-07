Cariaso excited to see who Converge can get at No. 4 pick from Manuel trade

JEFF Cariaso is welcoming the challenges presented by the Converge bosses in their bid to form a competitive team for the coming PBA season.

Cariaso said he is excited with the new opportunity after being retained as head coach of Converge following the purchasing of the telecommunications company of the Alaska franchise.

The Converge head coach said the mindset of the company led by team owner Dennis Anthony Uy and team governor Chito Salud to form a competitive line-up is something that he also shares.

“I’m just excited for the challenge and new opportunity,” said Cariaso in an interview with reporters during the official launch of the team known as the FiberXers. “You can see how serious they are with the media day like this. I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of a media day like this.”

Jeff Cariaso looks to sustain Alaska gains. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Hearing from the owners, hearing from Sir Dennis, hearing from his wife and Gov. Chito, I feel how passionate they are. Not just how passionate they are, not just how excited they are and how competitive they are. They really want to form a competitive team. That’s no different to approach things the past few years. This new opportunity, it’s just exciting,” said Cariaso.

The new Converge coach said the team is busy in building the roster especially with majority of the players that were inherited from the Alaska franchise expiring.

Cariaso on Converge draft plans

“We’ve had two meetings. May plano kami on how to form our team. We have the luxury of options because aside from three players, everyone is expiring. We have options there and we are excited with our draft picks.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Converge will be drafting third and fourth in the first round, with the No. 4 pick coming from Phoenix as part of the Vic Manuel trade.

Continue reading below ↓

“This is one thing that I’ve been waiting for. One of the picks, the Vic Manuel trade. We will get to see who we will get for him. What’s nice is the foundation is what we’ve already established. Is there a need to tweak and make changes? Of course. We want to be better. We want to be competitive. We are looking forward to the new crop of players and even coaches for the team,” said Cariaso.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.