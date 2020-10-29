Cariaso feels Vic Manuel extra motivated in face-off vs pal Abueva

ALASKA coach Jeff Cariaso felt that Vic Manuel had some added motivation facing close friend and former teammate Calvin Abueva during the Aces’ match-up against Phoenix Super LPG in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble.

Manuel scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds on Thursday as the Aces defeated Abueva’s Fuel Masters, 105-97 in the pals' first face-off since the latter's indefinite suspension was lifted by the PBA.

Manuel looked more aggressive looking for his shot and his coach noticed the Alaska star was extra hyped up for the contest.

“Of course, he’s going to be a little bit more excited tonight because of Calvin. I like that. I like when other players bring out the best in you and Calvin does that to him and I’m sure he does that to Calvin," Cariaso said.

"It was nice to see that Vic again was reliable for us down the stretch,” he added.

Manuel was key in Alaska’s comeback from a 12-point second-quarter deficit, burying high-percentage shots and medium-range jumpers. He had 10 points in the final quarter alone, including eight in the 20-2 run that broke the game wide open for Alaska.

Cariaso is glad that Manuel is now getting his groove as the Aces improved to 5-3 win-loss in the bubble.

“Vic is turning to that guy that you can rely on down the stretch and that’s part of his role right now. We asked him to be that leader and kasama ‘yun sa role niya is to be reliable down the stretch,” said Cariaso.