WHAT difference back-to-back career-highs could make.

After his scoring explosion in Terrafirma’s two upset victories in the PBA Philippine Cup, diminutive but deadly guard Juami Tiongson has found himself on top of the league’s scoring ladder for the season.

Going to Saturday’s PBA game, ‘Magic Tiongson’ stood on top of the scoring list with an average of 18.8 points in six outings with the Dyip to toppled erstwhile leader Matthew Wright of Phoenix as per PBA resident statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

The 30-year-old playmaker out of Ateneo poured in 28 points on 4-of-9 shooting from downtown in leading the Dyip to a 110-104 triumph over the Beermen in overtime. He also finished with seven assists, three rebounds, and shot 10-of-21 from the field (47 percent).

Tiongson outdid himself two days later when he finished with a game-high 31 points, built around nine three-pointers as Terrafirma shocked Ginebra, 95-90, for the Dyip’s first ever victory against the Kings in franchise history.

The 5-foot-10 Tiongson was again 10-of-21 from the floor, had six assists, and three rebounds. His nine trey was likewise a career-high for him and a new Terrafirma franchise record.

Going to the season restart, he was No. 15 in league scoring and averages 6.7 points in six seasons playing for teams such as Blackwater and NLEX.

After finishing with only four points o 1-of-15 shooting in Phoenix’s 78-77 comeback win over Rain or Shine, Wright fell to sixth place at 16.6 points per game.

NorthPort guard Robert Bolick has yet to see action in the season restart but climbed to no. 2 with an 18.3 average per game followed by Kevin Alas of NLEX (18.2), Stanley Pringle of Barangay Ginebra (16.8), and Magnolia’s Paul Lee (16.7).

