Mac Cardona takes another crack at PBA as 3x3 gets going

MAC Cardona marks his return to the PBA as he banners a Zamboanga Valientes side that sees action in the maiden PBA 3x3 Lakas Ng Tatlo which gets going on Saturday at the Ynares Sports Arena.
The 40-year-old Cardona, a former Best Player of the Conference, last saw action in the league in 2017 with NorthPort Batang Pier.
Now he takes his act in the three-a-side meet as part of an experienced Valientes squad that takes on fellow guest team and contender Platinum Karaoke at 2:25 p.m. in one of 17 games during the opener that will have all 13 teams seeing action.
Cardona is joined by JR Cawaling, Kyle Neypes, and last-minute substitute Al Daser Esa, who replaces the injured Gino Jumao-As, at Zamboanga, while Platinum Karaoke is composed of top 3x3 players Karl Dehesa, Chris De Chavez, JR Alabanza, and Yutien Andrada.
With the Zamboanga Valientes and Platinum Karaoke in Pool A are the Purefoods TJ Titans, Limitless Appmasters of Phoenix, and TnT Tropang Giga.
PBA 3x3 opens
The Titans and Appmasters open hostilities right away at 2 p.m. as the league decided to do away with the traditional opening ceremony.
Barangay Ginebra opens action in Pool B as it takes on Sista Super Sealers at 2:50 p.m. followed by the game between the Larry Fonacier-led Cavitex Braves against another guest team Pioneer Pro Tibay in Pool C at 3:15 p.m.
Making their respective debuts later in the day are TnT Tropang Giga with Fil-Am Jeremiah Gray, Terrafirma 3x3, NorthPort Batang Pier, Meralco Bolts, and the San Miguel Beermen.
The Tropang Giga face the Appmasters at 3:40 p.m. (Pool A), before the Dyip take the floor opposite the Kings an hour after in Pool B.
Afterwards, the Batang Pier make their turn at 4:55 p.m. against Pioneer Pro Tibay (Pool C), followed by the Bolts against Sista Super Sealers at 6:10 p.m. (Pool B), and finally the Beermen versus the Batang Pier at 6:35 p.m. (Pool C).
The remaining games in the eliminations will be held Sunday, followed shortly by the knockout stage.
The top three teams in Pool A (five teams) and top two teams in Pools B (four teams) and C (four teams) will advance to the knockout playoffs, while the eighth and final berth will be disputed by the third best team in Pool B and C, respectively in a do-or-die outing.
The quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals are all knockout games.
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.