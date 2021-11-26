Cardona out of PBA 3x3 Leg 3 as Valientes, 2 guest teams change rosters

ALL three guest teams in the PBA 3x3 decided to tweak their respective lineups heading to Leg 3 of the tournament on Saturday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Zamboanga Valientes relegated Mac Cardona in the reserved list in lieu of Al Daser Esa.

Mac Cardona out of 3x3 active roster

The Valientes ended up their stints in the first two legs of the meet winless in eight outings, thus deciding to spell the 40-year-old former PBA Best Player of the Conference with the 26-year-old Esa, a veteran of the 3x3 circuit in the country.

Esa will continue teaming up with Kyle Neypes, JR Cawaling, and Rey Demesa.

Another guest team in Platinum Karaoke is bringing in Ryan Monteclaro to replace big man Yutien Andrada.

The team of coach Anton Altamirano made the finals of Leg 2, but lost to the Meralco Bolts, 21-16.

Monteclaro now joins the trio of Chris De Chavez, Karl Dehesa, and JR Alabanza.

Pioneer Pro Tibay won’t be left behind either as Robin Roño was dropped from the active roster in favor of Christian Rivera.

Meanwhile, Elmer Mykiel Cabahug and Bacon Austria will be reactivated by Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel Beer, respectively, after being left out in Leg 2.

Cabahug takes the place of Hubert Cani, while Austria comes in for James Mangahas.

Finally, Purefoods will play Antonio Bonsubre for the first time to replace the injured Val Acuna.

