Dyip believe playoffs a realistic target with Cabagnot at the wheel

TERRAFIRMA coach Johnedel Cardel looks forward to the leadership that Alex Cabagnot can bring a youthful Dyip side in need of a veteran presence.

The Dyip were able to acquire Cabagnot from San Miguel in exchange for Simon Enciso. That stunning deal ended a memorable seven-year stay with the Beermen that saw Cabagnot backstop eight champion teams.

Cardel now hopes Cabagnot can do the same for Terrafirma at age 38.

“Meron na kaming leader. ‘Yung tipong magiging coach ko sa loob habang naglalaro sila. Kulang ko leadership na point guard,” said Cardel on Sunday. “Si Alex, marami nang experience, marami nang championships. Puwede nya ma-share din sa amin.”

“Malay mo dahil sa kanya, matulungan niya ang team na makapasok kami sa quarterfinals,” Cardel added.

The 38-year-old Cabagnot joins a young team that made waves during the semi-bubble in Pampanga where they beat powerhouse teams Barangay Ginebra and even San Miguel.

The Dyip finished in a share of eighth place with Ginebra and Phoenix, missing out on the quarterfinals only because of the quotient system.

PHOTO: PBA Images

With Cabagnot around, Cardel feels that Terrafirma is capable of a decent run in the Governors’ Cup.

The Dyip haven't reached the playoffs since the 2016 Governors' Cup where they placed fourth but lost to Meralco in the quarterfinals.

“’Yung team namin, hindi ganun kalakas. They really work hard as a team. Walang superstar. With Alex, I know him. He is a superstar. Tingin ko, mashe-share niya ‘yung knowledge niya at experience niya which is maganda magiging atmosphere sa amin,” said Cardel.

Cardel also knows Cabagot's work ethic will rub off on the rest of the team. During his time as consultant of Rizal Technological University, Cabagnot would sometimes call him up to ask permission to use the RTU gym to practice his shooting.

“Malapit siya doon eh. Minsan magte-text na magsu-shooting ako sa gym. Nakikigamit. Minsan ‘yung mga player ko ang mag-aabot sa kanya [ng bola],” said Cardel.

It is this kind of work ethic that Cardel believes Terrafirma needs in its effort to go to the next level and make it to the playoffs.

“Sa tingin ko, eto na ‘yung kailangan namin. Beterano ko lang dito si Aldrech Ramos at Eric Camson. Iba pa rin ‘yung point guard, ‘yung beterano na nagdadala ng bola, nagtitimon, nagseset-up ng plays. Siguro with God’s will, mapapaganda niya ‘yung takbo ng team,” said Cardel.

Cardel said age won't matter for a player as hardworking as Cabagnot.

“Galing naman siya sa laro. Hindi siya natigil. Active naman siya. ‘Yung edad, letra lang ‘yan. ‘Yung mga ‘yan, hindi nagpapabaya sa katawan ‘yan. Hardworking guy ‘yan. I know him for a long, long time. Marami siyang mashe-share sa mga bata kong player.”

