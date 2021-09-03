Cardel says against his former coach Cone a boost in confidence

JOHNEDEL Cardel may have beaten two PBA champion coaches in back-to-back fashion, but he’s not taking too much credit.

More than his coaching, the soft-spoken mentor credited the Dyip’s giant-slaying ways against heavy favorites San Miguel Beer and defending champion Barangay Ginebra to the hard work of his players and coaching staff.

“Hindi ko naman akalain 'yun,” he humbly said of successive victories against two teams considered as the top title contenders for the Philippine Cup title.

“I just give credit sa mga players namin dahil gusto talaga nilang manalo. Ang lagi nilang sinasabi nagpunta ba tayo dito (sa bubble) para ganito lang, maglaro lang, para hindi manalo."

“Hindi nila kami pinahirapang mga coaches na gamitin sila and paano sila i-rotate.”

The Terrafirma coach admitted the team’s 110-104 victory in overtime against San Miguel gave the Dyip the confidence that they can hold their ground against the elite teams of the league.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Never mind the team is working on just an 11-man rotation right now with injuries to top rookie picks Joshua Munzon and Roosevelt Adams, Christian Balagasay, and Gelo Alolino.

“Malaking kumpiyansa yun para sa mga players namin. They realized na kaya nilang tumalo kahit sino. So we have to maintain that mindset, that attitude,” said Cardel.

While he’s had success coaching against San Miguel counterpart Leo Austria in the past, the Dyip’s 95-90 upset of the Kings was his first against the Kings’ Tim Cone, who was his coach when he first played in the PBA with Alaska in the 90s.

Beating the PBA’s most accomplished coach in history definitely thrilled Cardel.

“Kaya medyo masaya ako na natalo ko siya dahil dati ko siyang coach nung naglalaro pa ako,” he said of the 63-year-old Cone, who actually picked him in the first round of the 1993 rookie draft at No. 6 overall.

PHOTO: PBA Images

“Kahit papaano nagka-kumpiyansa akong mag-coach,” added the 51-year-old former high-flyer from De L Salle.

Gracious in defeat, coach has some kind words to his former player.

“Nilapitan niya naman ako and sinabing ‘Good job, John,’” he said. “Nagkataon lang sinuwerte kami ngayon. Kaya naka isa kami (sa kanila).”

